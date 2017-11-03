Alfa reveals Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s vital statistics…

Alfa Romeo has finally revealed the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s key performance numbers, and one figure in particular makes for interesting reading.

Of course, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio recently grabbed the unofficial lap record for production SUVs at the Nürburgring, but now the Italian automaker has lifted the veil on a few of its vital statistics.

As we already new, the hottest Stelvio is powered by the same Ferrari-developed 2,9-litre V6 bi-turbo petrol engine used by the Giulia Quadrifoglio, and at 375 kW and 600 N.m its peak outputs are unchanged.

But since this considerable oomph is sent to all four corners (again, via an eight-speed automatic transmission) rather than just the rear rubber, Alfa says the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is actually quicker from standstill to 100 km/h than the rear-wheel-drive Giulia, taking a claimed 3,8 seconds (one-tenth quicker than the Giulia) to complete the obligatory sprint. This despite the fact that the SUV is heavier than the sedan, with a claimed kerb weight of 1 830 kg.

And the top speed of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio? Well, Alfa claims a “best-in-class” 283 km/h…

The brand’s “Q4” all-wheel-drive system sends all of the torque to the rear axle in normal driving situations, but as the tyres approach their grip limit, the system can transmit up to half of the torque to the front axle.

Expect to see the Stelvio Quadrifoglio launch in South Africa in the second quarter of 2018…