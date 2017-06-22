Alfa Romeo boss unconcerned by slow Giulia sales

The global head of Alfa Romeo says he is unconcerned by the Giulia sedan’s relatively slow sales start, insisting that the Italian brand is “really not out to win any sales crowns”.

Reid Bigland told Motor1.com that “it’s just too early” to be hitting the sorts of sales figures that would have the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class looking over their respective shoulders.

“I’ll be the first one to say it. At Alfa Romeo, we’re really not out to win any sales crowns,” Bigland told the publication.

“We’re out to re-establish a legendary brand around the world, and we’re looking at a number of indicators to gauge our success and gauge our progress.”

Bigland added that one of these indicators was interest that the new sedan had created online.

“We feel we’re at a pretty good place right now, not only in North America but also around the world,” he said.

“Interest in the brand has really exceeded my expectations.”

In the United States, Alfa Romeo sold 2 482 units of the Giulia in the first five months of 2017. And in South Africa? Well, our maths suggests Alfa Romeo SA has registered just 76 units of the Giulia in this time…