Alfa Romeo Giulia awarded Top Safety Pick+ by IIHS

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia has received the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States … when equipped with the optional front crash prevention and curve-adaptive headlamps, that is.

In order to achieve this rating, a vehicle has to score five stars in all of the crashworthiness tests, which include small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints evaluations. This rating was awarded to the Mazda CX-5 not too long ago.

This score applies to Giulia models built after May 2017, which benefit from a reinforced front structure, door hinge pillar and door sill. This improves the Italian sedan’s occupant protection in the small and moderate overlap front crashes. Other changes made to the safety of the Giulia include revised head restraints and front crash prevention system, as well as the factory readjustment of the headlamp aim.

With its optional front crash prevention system, the Giulia was able to secure a superior rating as it avoided a crash in the 12 mph (19,3 km/h) IIHS track test. This system also benefits from a forward collision warning that adheres to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.

The aforementioned optional curve-adaptive headlamps earned a good rating, which is an improvement over the standard headlamp’s “poor” rating.

Watch the crash tests in the three-video playlist below…