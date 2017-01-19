Alfa Romeo launches Stelvio with ‘First Edition’

After spending more than a century developing sportscars, sedans and hatchbacks, Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo is finally stepping into the SUV segment with the Stelvio. To launch this new model, the brand has unveiled a special “First Edition” derivative.

The Stelvio that had everyone’s tongues wagging was the 375 kW high-performance Quadrifoglio model, but this First Edition model will be offered with a 208 kW 2,0-litre turbocharged engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The First Edition is set apart by 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (with black brake calipers), bi-Xenon headlamps and plenty of chrome trim. The interior also features a unique design courtesy of a black full-grain leather upholstery with wood trim.

A conclusive safety pack, featuring emergency braking, lane assist and a reversing camera, are also fitted as standard.

European customers may now order a First Edition at a price of €57 300 (around R828 500). The Italian SUV is expected to arrive in South Africa by the fourth quarter of this year.