Alfa Romeo will discontinue Giulietta and MiTo

Head of Alfa Romeo and Maserati; Reid Bigland has told Autocar that the Giulietta and MiTo will not be replaced by newer models when their respective life-cycles come to an end. The reason for this is because these two cars do not reflect Alfa Romeo’s current philosophy.

“They are very good cars but not at the same level as the Giulia and Stelvio.” Bigland told the British publication. He believes that these two cars were good in their own right, but were too focused on the European market.

Bigland would like Alfa Romeo to have more of a global presence instead and to do this the brand would have to focus less on the compact segment as it is no longer a big market in terms of sales, especially in Asia and North America.

With that being said, Bigland anticipates the next Alfa Romeo to be another SUV which will slot either above or below the Stelvio. He also suggested that the Alfa Romeo line up intends to consist of six cars; the segments of which are top secret.