All-new Opel Crossland X coming to SA this year…

Back in June, Opel ended uncertainty about its future in South Africa by announcing that the Williams Hunt group had been appointed as the brand’s official local distributor from January 2018.

But before the new distributor even takes over, the local arm of the German automaker has confirmed that it will launch the new Crossland X, a subcompact crossover that essentially takes the place of the discontinued Meriva.

Set to arrive in South Africa in November, the Crossland X will be positioned below the ever-so-slightly larger Mokka X, and will do battle with the likes of the Renault Captur and Mazda CX-3.

Measuring 4,21 metres in length, the Crossland X is not only slightly shorter than the Mokka X, but also not quite as long as the Astra hatchback. Expect the larger Grandland X to follow in 2018.

The Spain-built Crossland X rides on the PF1 platform courtesy of Opel’s new owners, the PSA Group, and thus essentially borrows the Peugeot 2008’s underpinnings.

Opel says the front-wheel drive newcomer has a “firm family focus”, with a large cabin and “high degrees of practicality and flexibility”. The rear seats, for instance, boast a sliding function allowing them to be moved up to 150 mm fore and aft.

No word yet on pricing, specifications or engine options for the local range, but 1,2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines and 1,6-litre four-cylinder diesels – again, all courtesy of the PSA Group – in various states of tune are offered in overseas markets.