All-new Subaru XV teased ahead of Geneva reveal

Subaru has released a teaser image of the new XV, which is scheduled to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Although the Japanese automaker released no other details with the teaser image, we do know that the new XV will inherit at least a handful of design cues from the XV Concept revealed in Geneva in 2016. And, as before, we can expect chunky alloys, prominent roof rails, a raised ride-height and plenty of black plastic cladding on the new model.

Like the Impreza on which it will be based, the new XV will run on Subaru’s latest global (modular) platform.

The current XV range serves as the entry-point to the local Subaru line-up, and features a 110 kW 2,0-litre, flat-four engine, linked to all-wheel drive and a choice of transmissions (six-speed manual or CVT).

Expect to see more of the new Subaru XV in the build-up to Geneva.