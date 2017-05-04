All-new Volkswagen Polo teased … in South Africa!

Volkswagen has released a short video showing its (camouflaged) next-generation Polo hatchback testing in South Africa.

The 26-second clip gives very little away, but at least provides us with an official look at the new Polo, which will run on the German group’s MQB platform (although we’ve already seen an undisguised model sitting alongside the third-generation Touareg at OR Tambo International Airport).

The new Polo is likely to be offered with 1,0-litre petrol engines, the new 1,5-litre TSI mill (although perhaps not locally at first, seeing as the facelifted Golf soldiers on with the 1,4-litre unit in SA) and a 1,6 TDI.

And, as we wrote about last month, the next-generation Polo GTI will reportedly employ a 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine lifted from an earlier-generation Golf GTI.

The next-generation VW Polo Vivo is widely expected to be unveiled in Frankfurt in September.

Watch the teaser video below…