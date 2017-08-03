Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo revised to hit a whopping 330 km/h

Alpina, one of the front-runners when it comes to aftermarket BMW tuning, has made some revisions to its 750Li-based B7 Bi-Turbo‘s 4,4-litre V8 engine. While the engine has been upgraded, there are no additional visual alterations to be seen.

The aforementioned V8 has been pushed to deliver 447 kW and 800 N.m of torque, which gives the B7 a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 3,7 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h, just about edged it into supercar territory. Comparatively, this makes it just 1 kW less powerful than BMW’s own bi-turbo 6,0-litre V12 currently found in the 760Li.

The B7 also retains the xDrive system that delivers power to all four wheels. It’s fitted with an in-house exhaust system to give it a more purposeful sound.

As mentioned before, the Alpina B7 retains its body kit, badging, custom interior upholstery and customised digital gauge. The 20-inch alloy wheels are also untouched, with 21-inch version still optional.