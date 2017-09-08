Alpina reveals the D5 S sedan and wagon

Popular BMW tuners Alpina has revealed its iteration of the 530d. This includes an updated exterior and interior packaged, as well as an obligatory bump in power for both the sedan and station wagon.

The most relevant upgrade is found in the D5 S where the turbodiesel 3,0 straight-six engine now delivers 285 kW and 800 N.m of torque (available from 1 750 to 2 650 r/min) to the all four wheels via the car’s xDrive system and eight-speed Steptronic transmission. This result in a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4,4 seconds and a top speed of 286 km/h.

Compensating for the additional power and torque, the 8HP75 transmission has been retrofitted with Alpina’s Switch-Tronic calibration. Cooling has been improved via the implementation of larger hoses and an indirect intercooler to keep air intake distances minimal. Three external coolers and a transmission oil cooler have also been added. To accommodate the extensive new cooling system, Alpina has fitted the kidney grille with an active air flow system which closes when more cooling is required.

The D5 S boasts an upgraded suspension in order to cope with the performance upgrade. Electronically-controlled dampers have been tweaked and can be adjusted via the driver experience control. As an option you can get the D5 S fitted with the Alpina Sport Plus suspension package which adds integral active rear-wheel steering (up to 2,5°) and active roll stabilisation.

Alpina has also modified the xDrive system to distribute power between the front and rear wheels “more efficiently” while focusing on a rear-biased characteristic. There’s also room for a little slip to make the D5 S feel more active through the corners.

The Alpina D5 S gains a revised front spoiler, side skirts a new boot spoiler and modified rear-end. 20-inch forged Alpina Classic wheels complete the package.

A new digital instrument cluster adopts small Alpina finishes while the steering wheel is finished in Lavina leather with green and blue contrast stitching. Furthermore the D5 S is fitted with illuminated door sills, model designations and individual production plaque.

The Alpina D5 S will only be available as left-hand drive and xDrive so don’t expect to see these on South African streets.