Alpine provides peek of A120’s aluminium body

Alpine has released two teaser images of the upcoming A120, confirming that the new coupé will feature a bespoke aluminium monocoque construction.

The automaker says the reward for this extensive use of aluminium is “a significant weight saving and a high-quality finish”.

According to British magazine Autocar, the Renault-backed brand will first release as many as 1955 (a reference to the year in which Alpine founder Jean Rédélé first established the brand) “Premier Edition” models in 12 countries, before the A120 becomes available in right-hand-drive markets.

The Alpine A120 will reportedly make use of a mid-mounted 186 kW 1,8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine driving the rear wheels, derived from Renault’s 1,6-litre turbo-four, as used in the Clio RS. Following this, rumours suggest that the range will be extended to include a 224 kW version.

It is estimated that the A120 will weigh around 1000 kg, and be capable of hitting 100 km/h from standstill in a respectable 4,5 seconds. If these numbers prove accurate, the A120 would find itself matched up against the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman.

When will we see the production model? Well, an introduction at Geneva in March seems likely, since Alpine earlier stated that delivery to customers was scheduled to start from late 2017.