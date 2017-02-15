AM-RB 001 to use (naturally aspirated) Cosworth V12

Last year, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing revealed that they would be collaborating to make what is shaping up to be a stunning hypercar. And now the British automaker has revealed a few new details about the AM-RB 001.

The most interesting new piece of information? Arguably the fact that the hypercar will employ a bespoke, high-revving 6,5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine designed and built by Cosworth. No forced induction here, then.

But that’s not so say the 12-cylinder engine won’t have some assistance. Not content with commissioning what it describes as “the ultimate road-legal internal combustion engine”, Aston Martin says the AM-RB 001 will also use a lightweight hybrid battery system supplied by Rimac. The Croatian company, of course, has already showcased its capabilities with the all-electric Concept-One.

Mated to AM-RB 001’s engine is a bespoke seven-speed paddle-shift transmission that has been designed and manufactured by Ricardo. The MonoCell, meanwhile, is fashioned from carbon-fibre by Multimatic.

Bosch has been entrusted with developing a special engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability programme for the AM-RB 001, while UK light manufacturer, Wipac, is responsible for the hypercar’s full LED head- and tail-lamps.

Aston Martin says “a maximum of 150” road-going AM-RB 001 units will be built, including all remaining prototypes, with 25 additional track-only versions on the cards. First deliveries are due to commence in 2019.