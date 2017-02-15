AM-RB 001 to use (naturally aspirated) Cosworth V12

AM-RB 001
The AM-RB 001 will employ a 6,5-litre V12 from Cosworth, along with some electrical assistance.
February 15th 2017

Last year, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing revealed that they would be collaborating to make what is shaping up to be a stunning hypercar. And now the British automaker has revealed a few new details about the AM-RB 001.

The most interesting new piece of information? Arguably the fact that the hypercar will employ a bespoke, high-revving 6,5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine designed and built by Cosworth. No forced induction here, then.

But that’s not so say the 12-cylinder engine won’t have some assistance. Not content with commissioning what it describes as “the ultimate road-legal internal combustion engine”, Aston Martin says the AM-RB 001 will also use a lightweight hybrid battery system supplied by Rimac. The Croatian company, of course, has already showcased its capabilities with the all-electric Concept-One.

Mated to AM-RB 001’s engine is a bespoke seven-speed paddle-shift transmission that has been designed and manufactured by Ricardo. The MonoCell, meanwhile, is fashioned from carbon-fibre by Multimatic.

Bosch has been entrusted with developing a special engine control unit, traction control unit and electronic stability programme for the AM-RB 001, while UK light manufacturer, Wipac, is responsible for the hypercar’s full LED head- and tail-lamps.

Aston Martin says “a maximum of 150” road-going AM-RB 001 units will be built, including all remaining prototypes, with 25 additional track-only versions on the cards. First deliveries are due to commence in 2019.

