AMG models of the future will use EV technology

Mercedes-AMG’s first ever hybrid-electric performance car, the F1-inspired Project One, is well on its way and will arrive alongside a production version of the highly anticipated AMG GT four-door concept which will also feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain which bears the new EQ Power+ nameplate.

As you might have noticed, both of these cars will use some form of electrification and they most certainly won’t be the last according to AMG boss Tobias Moers.

“With the GT concept, it gives you an understanding of how we define the future of performance in our standard platforms – in our so-to-speak more normal cars.” Moers told Automotive News in a recent interview.

Moers confirmed that plug-in hybrid systems will eventually find their way into the AMG line-up. The platform of Project One will not be used as a source as it is not a modular layout unlike the EQ Power+ system.

“Yeah, why not? Because we are not able to change the future. We have to adapt to these new requirements and regulations, and we have to move forward and find new innovative solutions.”Moers added.

Moers didn’t provide an exact timestamp as to when this transition will take place but with manufacturers soon having to be subjected to more strenuous emissions tests it could arrive sooner than we expect. Moers added that pure EV models, like the 2013 SLS AMG Electric Drive, also have a place in future AMG line-ups.