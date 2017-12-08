An X6 M for off-roading? Meet the MHX6 Dirt² Edition

Ever wish your BMW X6 were a little more capable off the beaten track? Well, German tuner Manhart has you covered. Meet the MHX6 Dirt² Edition, which lends the X6 pretty much everything it needs to tackle the wild.

Manhart says it will build just five examples of this extreme vehicle. Using the X6 M’s 4,4-litre twin-turbo V8 as a base, the tuners have bumped the total power output to 662 kW and 1 200 N.m of torque. This was achieved by means of fitting uprated pistons, connecting rods and turbochargers.

In addition, a carbon air-intake, reinforced transmission and rear axle have been installed to manage the extra power, while a custom exhaust system has also been fitted.

And off-roading goodies? Well, Manhart has added a suspension kit from KW, 21-inch Concave One alloys (with 305/40 R21 BF Goodridge All Terrain tyres), a roll cage, a spare-wheel carrier, a carbon-fibre bonnet and plenty of underbody protective plates. Options include a front guard, winch and snorkel.

Inside, you’ll find bucket seats and a fridge. Manhart hasn’t provided any images of the cabin, but given the approach to the exterior we assume it’s pretty wild in there.

If you want one of the five bespoke monsters you’re going to have to fork out €395 000 (that’s about R6 370 550) … and wait anywhere between six to eight months for your MHX6 Dirt² Edition.