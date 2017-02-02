And the 2017 World Car Awards finalists are…
The finalists in each of the six categories of the 2017 World Car Awards have been revealed.
The lists below will each be whittled down to just three contenders ahead of the Geneva Auto Show in March, before the winners are announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.
In 2016, the Mazda MX-5 won the overall award (and the design gong), while the BMW 7 Series took the luxury crown, the Audi R8 bagged the performance title and the Toyota Mirai snaffled the green award. The Urban Car category is new for 2017.
2017 World Car of the Year finalists:
Audi A5/S5 Coupé
Audi Q2
Audi Q5
Fiat/Abarth 124 Spider
Honda Civic
Jaguar F-Pace
Mazda CX-9
Skoda Kodiaq
Toyota C-HR
Volkswagen Tiguan
2017 World Luxury Car finalists:
Bentley Bentayga
BMW 5 Series
Genesis G90
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Volvo S90/V90
2017 World Performance Car finalists:
Aston Martin DB11
Audi R8 Spyder
Honda/Acura NSX
McLaren 570S
Porsche Boxster/Cayman
2017 World Green Car finalists:
Chevrolet Bolt
Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car
Hyundai Ioniq
Tesla Model X
Toyota Prius Prime
2017 World Urban Car finalists:
BMW i3 (94 Ah)
Citroën C3
Ford KA+
Smart ForTwo Cabrio
Suzuki Ignis
2017 World Car Design finalists:
Audi A5/S5 Coupé
Jaguar F-Pace
Mazda CX-9
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
Toyota CH-R
Pule Sebanda