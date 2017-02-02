And the 2017 World Car Awards finalists are…

The finalists in each of the six categories of the 2017 World Car Awards have been revealed.

The lists below will each be whittled down to just three contenders ahead of the Geneva Auto Show in March, before the winners are announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.

In 2016, the Mazda MX-5 won the overall award (and the design gong), while the BMW 7 Series took the luxury crown, the Audi R8 bagged the performance title and the Toyota Mirai snaffled the green award. The Urban Car category is new for 2017.

2017 World Car of the Year finalists:

Audi A5/S5 Coupé

Audi Q2

Audi Q5

Fiat/Abarth 124 Spider

Honda Civic

Jaguar F-Pace

Mazda CX-9

Skoda Kodiaq

Toyota C-HR

Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 World Luxury Car finalists:

Bentley Bentayga

BMW 5 Series

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Volvo S90/V90

2017 World Performance Car finalists:

Aston Martin DB11

Audi R8 Spyder

Honda/Acura NSX

McLaren 570S

Porsche Boxster/Cayman

2017 World Green Car finalists:

Chevrolet Bolt

Honda Clarity Fuel-Cell Car

Hyundai Ioniq

Tesla Model X

Toyota Prius Prime

2017 World Urban Car finalists:

BMW i3 (94 Ah)

Citroën C3

Ford KA+

Smart ForTwo Cabrio

Suzuki Ignis

2017 World Car Design finalists:

Audi A5/S5 Coupé

Jaguar F-Pace

Mazda CX-9

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet

Toyota CH-R