And the ‘best’ British-built vehicle of all time is…

Top British automaker bosses have teamed up with Auto Express – one of the UK’s most popular car magazines – to name the best British-built cars of all time.

And, following what the publication describes as “a rigorous voting process”, the original Mini was named the best British-built car of all time, seeing off stiff competition from the likes of the Jaguar E-Type and Land Rover Defender.

With a shortlist of 75 models, judges were asked to pick their top 10 based on sales, design and performance.

Auto Express says votes were received from industry big-hitters such as Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, BMW sales and brand board member Ian Robertson, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt and Citroën CEO Linda Jackson.

Interestingly, the top 10 includes everything from economy runabouts and off-roaders to two-seater sports cars, record-breaking exotica and even a humble family saloon.

“This survey is a reminder of how many iconic cars Britain has produced over the years. So many of our Top 50 cars redefined segments and pushed the boundaries of what was possible,” said Auto Express editor-in-chief Steve Fowler.

“The spirit of innovation which created models as diverse as the Mini, E-Type and Defender continues today and the British automotive industry should be proud of its achievements and confident of the future,” he added.

Check out the results of the vote below…

Best of British:

1. Mini

2. Jaguar E-Type

3. Land Rover Defender

4. Aston Martin DB5

5. McLaren F1

6. Range Rover Mk1

7. Ford GT40

8. Caterham/Lotus Seven

9. Ford Escort Mk1

10. Lotus Elise