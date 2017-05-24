And the best-selling sportscar in Europe is…

Europe has access to a catalogue of impressive performance cars built and developed on its own soil, which is why it may come as somewhat of a surprise that the best-selling sportscar in its market in recent times is actually American. That’s right, after claiming the world’s best selling sportscar last year, the Ford Mustang has added to its accolades by claiming the top spot in the European market.

According to the IHS Markit new vehicle registration data of 2016, Ford was able to sell some 15 335 Mustangs in France, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Greece, and an additional 3 250 units in the United Kingdom, last year. This contributed to the Mustang’s 6% growth in global sales over 2015.

Roelant de Waard, vice president of marketing, sales & service at Ford Europe, also confirmed that the Mustang sold about 3 600 units in the first quarter of 2017, adding that the European market played a large part in the Mustang’s global success.

The Ford Mustang is currently available in 140 different countries. According to Lightstone Auto, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa sold some 860 units of the Mustang in South Africa in 2016.