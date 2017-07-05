SA’s best-selling vehicle in the first half of 2017 is…

The first half of 2017 has come and gone. So, what was South Africa’s best-selling vehicle of the first six months of the year?

Well, the Ford Ranger tops the charts, with June’s haul of 3 333 units (out of the automaker’s 5 371-unit grand total for the month) boosting its half-year total to 17 014 units.

The Toyota Hilux is a mere 187 units behind on 16 827, while the Volkswagen Polo Vivo sits in third place with 14 464 units registered. The regular Volkswagen Polo is in fourth on 12 047, while the Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest (the brand reports an overall figure rather than individual model sales) rounds out the top five with 9 610 units.

Interestingly, Ford says its locally built bakkie also leads export volumes in the light commercial sector, with 25 399 units shipped over the first six months of 2017.

“It is fantastic to end of the first half of 2017 with the Ford Ranger at the top of local sales, and entrenching its position as one of South Africa’s top exports,” said Neale Hill, director of marketing, sales and service for Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

“The investment Ford has made in the local assembly operations to deliver a world-class vehicle has clearly paid off, and the additional capacity afforded by the R125-million upgrade to the vehicle conveyor system at the Silverton assembly plant will help us meet this continued strong customer demand, both locally and internationally,” he added.

SA’s 5 best-selling vehicles in the first half of 2017:

1. Ford Ranger – 17 014

2. Toyota Hilux – 16 827

3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 14 464

4. Volkswagen Polo – 12 047

5. Toyota Auris/Corolla/Quest – 9 610