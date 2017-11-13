And the fastest wagon round the Nürburgring is…

Mercedes-Benz says its new Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Estate has set the fastest lap time ever recorded by a production estate car on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The lap was conducted by German magazine sport auto, with driver Christian Gebhardt setting a time of 7:45,19 minutes. That makes it faster than the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman S, Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera and the latest Audi TT RS.

For the record, the E63S wagon employs a 4,0‑litre twin-turbo V8 engine worth 450 kW, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 3,5 seconds thanks it part to its all-wheel-drive system.

Watch the lap record below…