And the production car design award goes to…

A handful of EyesOn Design Awards have been handed out at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, including a gong for the best production car design.

This year, the new Kia Stinger GT claimed the title. The recently unveiled fastback sedan from the Korean brand seats five and draws inspiration from the GT concept of 2011.

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Traverse SUV scooped the award for best designed production “truck” (as the Americans call it), the fifth-generation Lexus LS took top honours for the best interior design, while the BMW 5 Series netted the overall user experience award.

And concepts? Well, the Nissan Vmotion 2,0 was named best designed concept car (and also scooped a second award for its innovative use of colour, graphics and materials) of the show, while the Volkswagen ID Buzz picked up the concept award for “trucks”.

The awards serve to honour the best production and concept vehicles making their worldwide debuts in Detroit.