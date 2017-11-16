And the Women’s World Car of the Year for 2017 is…

The Women’s World Car of the Year awards have been handed out across six segments, with the Hyundai Ioniq bagging the overall prize, being handed the title from 2016 winner, the Jaguar F-Pace.

The Ioniq – which is offered in electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid form in Europe – also claimed the Green Car award.

The Mazda CX-5 ended up top in the Family Car category (edging out the Hyundai i30), and finished second overall. The Ford Fiesta scored the Budget Car win, with the Kia Rio taking second and the Citroën C3 third.

The SUV/Crossover award went to the Peugeot 3008 (ahead of the aforementioned CX-5 and Volvo XC60), while the BMW 5 Series took the Luxury Car prize, finishing in front of the Volvo S90 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The Honda Civic Type R grabbed the Performance Car title after a close-fought battle with the Mazda MX-5 RF, with the BMW M2 completing the podium. Lastly, the McLaren 720S claimed the Dream Car win.

The jury comprised 25 female motoring journalists from 20 different countries. Initially, the jury nominated 420 cars before whittling this list down to 60. Members then voted by secret ballot, allocating points to each contender.

Overall winner: Hyundai Ioniq

Family Car: Mazda CX-5

Budget Car: Ford Fiesta

Green Car: Hyundai Ioniq

SUV/Crossover: Peugeot 3008

Luxury Car: BMW 5 Series

Performance Car: Honda Civic Type R

Dream Car: McLaren 720S