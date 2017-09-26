And the world’s most valuable car brand in 2017 is…

Yes, it’s that time of the year already. The folks over at Interbrand, a leading brand agency, have revealed their 2017 Best Global Brands report, which lists the most valuable brands in the world.

Apple, Google and Microsoft took the top three spots overall, but naturally we’re most interested in the automotive sector. So, which automaker leads the way in the 18th annual instalment of the report?

Well, Toyota again claimed pole position (and seventh overall), despite its brand value falling some six percent. Mercedes-Benz took second spot, growing its brand value ten percent, while BMW remained static in third.

Honda, Ford and Hyundai occupied fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, while Audi again took seventh. Nissan, meanwhile, climbed one place to eighth, pushing Volkswagen down to ninth. And Porsche grabbed the final spot on the table.

Interestingly, Ferrari entered the top 100 (in 88th place overall) this year, with Tesla claiming 98th. Kia Motors (69), Land Rover (73) and Mini (87) also secured places in the top 100.

The rankings are based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value: the financial performance of the branded products and services; the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice; and the strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company.

The world’s most valuable car brands (with overall ranking in parentheses):

1. Toyota (7)

2. Mercedes-Benz (9)

3. BMW (13)

4. Honda (20)

5. Ford (33)

6. Hyundai (35)

7. Audi (38)

8. Nissan (39)

9. Volkswagen (40)

10. Porsche (48)