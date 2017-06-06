And the world’s most valuable car brand is…

The 2017 version of the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study has been released, with Toyota retaining its place at the summit of the automotive segment.

Now it its 12th year, the report – which is published by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown – is billed as the world’s “most comprehensive study into brand value”. This year, Google, Apple and Microsoft take the top three places overall.

In 2017, Toyota again tops the automotive table with a brand value of $28,7-billion (a 3% decrease year-on-year), placing 30th overall. Next on the car brand list is BMW (35th overall), with German rival Mercedes-Benz (40th overall) close behind in third.

Ford, Honda, Nissan and Audi claim fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, while Tesla (up from last year’s tenth place, when it knocked Volkswagen off the list) nabs eighth ahead of Land Rover in ninth. Porsche takes the final spot on the table.

World’s most valuable car brands 2017:

1. Toyota: $28,7-billion

2. BMW: $24,6-billion

3. Mercedes-Benz: $23,5-billion

4. Ford: $13,1-billion

5. Honda: $12,2-billion

6. Nissan: $11,3-billion

7. Audi: $9,4-billion

8. Tesla: $5,9-billion

9. Land Rover: $5,5-billion

10. Porsche: $5,1-billion