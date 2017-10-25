Apollo Intensa Emozione revealed with 6,3-litre V12

In a world where manufacturers are pushing the hypercar limits thanks to hybrid technology, the new Apollo Intensa Emozione is something of an oddity. Why? Well, it employs a hefty naturally aspirated 6,3-litre V12…

According to the boutique manufacturer, this engine, developed in partnership with Autotecnica Motori and revving to 9 000 r/min, sends its 582 kW and 760 N.m of torque to the rear wheels through a Hewland six-speed sequential transmission.

The result of this – with the help of an overall mass of 1 250 kg, sticky Michelin tyres and LMP-like aerodynamics – is a claimed 0-100 km/h time of just 2,7 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h. That aero design is apparently capable of generating 1 350 kg of downforce at 300 km/h.

The low kerb mass was achieved largely through the use of a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, which weighs in at just 105 kg, including the front and rear subframes, along with body panels fashioned from the same lightweight material.

The aggressively styled Intensa Emozione rides on an F1-inspired double-wishbone set-up with full push-rod and rocker arm suspension at both the front and rear, along with anti-roll bars. It furthermore boasts adjustable dampers provided by Bilstein.

Stopping power comes courtesy of a set of Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. Both the front and rear employ 380 mm discs, but the fronts use six-piston callipers and the rear four-piston callipers.

Michelin Pilot Cup2 tyres (265/35 front and 325/30 rear) have been wrapped around a set of 20-inch front and 21-inch rear BBS wheels, although track-spec 300/680 R18 front and 310/700 R18 rear Michelin racing slicks are also offered for circuit work.

The Apollo Intensa Emozione bears a base price of €2 300 000 (that’s about R37,7-million). And just 10 examples will be built.