Arden hands the Jaguar F-Pace some added attitude

Currently, the hottest F-Pace offered by Jaguar is the 280 kW 35t S variant, which draws its urge from the British brand’s familiar supercharged 3,0-litre V6. For those who want a bit more oomph, German tuner Arden has provided a solution (that can be applied to most of the rest of the F-Pace range, too).

Visually, there are a couple of slight changes that have been made, including the addition of a new handcrafted stainless steel grille, a stainless steel exhaust system, a fresh front spoiler and a new rear bumper insert. To make the SUV appear wider still, the tuner has fitted spacers to the front and rear axles.

Changes to the interior are a bit more subtle. The steering wheel, for instance, has been reupholstered using leather and Alcantara, while the pedals have been upgraded to an aluminium set. A set of handcrafted floor mats and a new 13-speaker system complete the premium overhaul. As an option, however, the tuner will reupholster and trim much of the cabin with leather, Alcantara and carbon-fibre.

So, what about that extra oomph? Well, there are power upgrades for three engines in the range. The first of these is the 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel 20d, which gains 26 kW and 70 N.m (for peak outputs of 159 kW and 500 N.m). Secondly, there is the 3,0-litre turbodiesel V6 30d, which is bumped up by 30 kW and 100 N.m of torque to 251 kW and 800 N.m.

Lastly, of course, is the aforementioned 35t, which has been hiked to 306 kW and 520 N.m of torque (up 26 kW and 70N.m). Arden also offers an active sound system that gives the F-Pace a note that’s apparently comparable to a V8. We’ll have to take their word for it…