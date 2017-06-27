Aston Martin confirms new RapidE for production!

Aston Martin has confirmed that it is set to start production of its first all-electric vehicle – named the RapidE – in 2019.

The British automaker says it will build just 155 examples of the new model, with the limited production run “spearheading development of the brand’s low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy”.

Aston Martin will again work with Williams Advanced Engineering – the firm that helped with the original RapidE Concept – on the project.

Essentially binning the 6,0-litre V12 in the Rapide S in favour of an all-electric powertrain, the automaker says the RapidE “will offer a unique driving experience of a kind not experienced before in an Aston Martin”.

The British firm says more details about the powertrain will be revealed in due course.

“Having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 we reach another milestone with the confirmation that we are now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production,” said Aston Martin president and CEO, Andy Palmer.

“RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it.”

Palmer went on to reassure Aston Martin fans that the internal combustion engine was still very much part of the brand’s plans.

“The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”