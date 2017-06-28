Aston Martin DB11 gains Mercedes-AMG’s bi-turbo V8!

Aston Martin has announced that its DB11 is now available with a 4,0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, courtesy of the folks over at Mercedes-AMG.

The British automaker struck a deal with Affalterbach some time ago and this new DB11 derivative is the first to benefit from the German specialist’s under-bonnet hardware.

The new DB11 variant will be positioned below the existing 5,2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 model.

Producing 375 kW (the same figure as the eight-pot makes in the Mercedes-AMG GT S coupé) and 675 N.m, the V8 propels the DB11 from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4,0 seconds before topping out at 300 km/h. That’s not far behind the slightly heavier 447 kW/700 N.m V12, which sprints to three figures in a claimed 3,9 seconds.

The British automaker says the adoption of this new powerplant “brings further significant benefits in markets where car taxation policy is structured around engine capacity, such as China”.

“To be able to offer not one, but two exceptional GT cars is terrific for Aston Martin and our customers. I’m particularly proud that this car is the first to receive an engine supplied by our technical partner, Mercedes-AMG,” said Aston Martin chief technical officer, Max Szwaj.

“Not least because thanks to the nature of our relationship with AMG we have been given complete freedom to tailor this exceptional power unit so that it meets the particular needs and demands of an Aston Martin,” he added.

Indeed, Aston Martin says its engineering team “tailored” the V8 engine for its application in the DB11 “with bespoke air intake, exhaust and wet sump lubrication systems”. Electronic calibration of the V8, meanwhile, included creating new ECU software and reprogramming the engine and throttle mapping to “ensure it possesses the all-important feel and sound for which Aston Martins are renowned”.

The V8-powered model is set apart from its V12 big brother by unique alloy wheels, dark headlamp bezels and a pair of bonnet vents (instead of the quartet featured on the V12). These vents come in a choice of black or titanium-finish mesh, again different from that fitted to the twelve-cylinder variant.