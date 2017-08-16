Aston’s Vanquish Zagato family grows to four…

Aston Martin has confirmed not only that the Vanquish Zagato Speedster will enter production, but also that it will be joined by a new Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake derivative (pictured below).

The latest addition grows the Vanquish Zagato family to four members (following the coupé and Volante), with the British brand confirming a total run of 325 units. Production will be split between the coupé (99 units), sold-out Volante (99 units), Speedster (28 units, all also already sold) and Shooting Brake (99 units).

All versions are based on the Vanquish S, and thus employ the automaker’s 441 kW naturally aspirated 6,0-litre V12. Aston Martin says each variant’s adaptive damping has been fine-tuned.

The brand describes the Speedster as “an uncompromising roofless design that expresses the raw excitement of an open-top ultra-high-performance sportscar”. The Shooting Brake, meanwhile, is still a strict two-seater, but one the Gaydon-based automaker says was “conceived as an individual and exceptionally practical GT”.

“We haven’t released Zagato models as a family before, at least not in this way, but the idea is not without precedent,” said Aston Martin chief creative officer, Marek Reichman.

“Think back to the DB7 Zagato and DB AR1, or the V8 Zagato Coupe and Volante, for example. We’ve simply taken things a few steps further.

“Why create a family of Zagatos? Well, many of our customers want different things. Some prefer the purity of a coupé, but others love the idea of something more extreme, like the Speedster. And yes, some of them have ordered one example of each.

“There’s always an over-demand from our clients and patrons. We could easily fulfil demand for more cars than this, but we want Zagato to remain something very special. We’re creating collectibles, future concours cars,” Reichman said.