Audi and Porsche to share more (and save VW cash)

Audi and Porsche have announced that they will “co-operate even more closely” in the future, as the Volkswagen Group looks to reduce its spend in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal.

The brands released a joint statement this week saying that the “green light has been given for the shared vehicle architecture strategy of the future”.

“The objective of the new initiative is to shape the mobility of the future together. Through the effective application of development capacities, additional scope is to be created for the topics of electrification, digitisation and autonomous driving,” the statement read.

The statement revealed that the focus would be on the joint development of “shared vehicle architectures, modules and components”. Project work would take place in various areas, each of which would be jointly headed by a representative of each brand.

Of course, collaboration within the VW Group is nothing new, with Audi, the VW brand and Porsche having worked together on SUVs (think Touareg, Q7 and Cayenne platform sharing). Indeed, the 2,9-litre turbocharged V6 that debuted in the new Panamera has already been confirmed for use in various Audi products. But this new co-operation on development sees Porsche and Audi positioning themselves even more closely for the next decade.

“The best brains of both companies will together set the technical course for the future,” said Rupert Stadler, chairman of the board of management of Audi. “We are united by many shared values, above all, by our pursuit of the best solutions and the best offerings for our customers.”

Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of management of Porsche, added that the collaboration would allow “faster progress in the race for the mobility of the future” by utilising the expertise of both companies and “taking advantage of synergies”.

Blume emphasised that the two brands would each retain their respective identities.

“We will co-operate wherever it makes sense. But we will also be very careful to maintain the differentiation between our brands. A Porsche is always a Porsche, and that will remain so in the future,” he said.

In the coming months, the VW Group says joint teams will prepare the specific areas of co-operation and define the roadmap as far ahead as 2025.