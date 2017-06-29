Audi exec hints RS models could go rear-wheel drive

The head of Audi Sport has hinted that the Ingolstadt automaker’s performance arm may well soon offer rear-wheel-drive RS models to take the fight directly to similarly configured competitors from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG.

At the moment, of course, all RS-badged models feature the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. But new comments made by Audi Sport CEO Stephan Winklemann to AutoExpress suggest plans are in place for this to change.

The German automaker’s performance division recently changed its name from Quattro GmbH to Audi Sport GmbH, and there appears to be more significance in the switch than may first meet the eye.

“When looking at the name, we decided Quattro could be misleading. Quattro is the four-wheel-drive system and is one of the things that made Audi great. But in our opinion was not the right name for the company,” Winklemann told the British publication.

“I can imagine we can also have cars with rear-wheel drive or two-wheel drive in the future,” he revealed.

The possible move to rear-wheel drive, AutoExpress speculates, could lead to “more involving” RS derivatives.

“Quattro can be a company, but it can also be an option. We wanted this to be clarified. We looked for something that was immediately recognisable, something that could be more than just the name of a company,” Winklemann continued.

“Our cars will remain distinguished, but never pimped. We’ll always offer high performance, but at the same time our cars must be comfortable and give you a feeling that you are better than you expect.”