Audi executive asks: do we really need V10 and W12?

Audi’s board member for technical development has asked whether the Ingolstadt automaker “really needs” to keep its V10 and W12 engines alive for its next-generation vehicles.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Peter Mertens confirmed that the German brand had plans to “thin out” its engine-transmission range – hinting that the V10 as used in the R8 and the W12 from the A8 could face the axe – as it turns its more and more of its attention to plug-in hybrid models and all-electric vehicles.

“We will thin out our engine-transmission combinations, but entire engine families might also disappear,” Mertens told the publication. “Do we really need a V10 and W12 for the next generation of cars?”

Interestingly, Mertens added that he believed the V8 would live on for some time still.

“We get questioned about the [future of the] V8, and in particular the diesel, but I cannot imagine we will do without it,” he revealed.

“We have a very important group of customers that really wants eight-cylinder engines in larger vehicles. Will it exist forever? No, but [it will] for a rather long time.”

    These are some of the finest engines in the world at the moment – the V10 and W12. But like everything in the so-called “modern” “hi-tech” automotive world they become half used half life utility throwaway items and technology because they work too well – and will be replaced by better technology at twice the price that are supposed to work better and last longer but don’t. Another example of the auto industry going the wrong way in the name of progress.