Audi executive asks: do we really need V10 and W12?

Audi’s board member for technical development has asked whether the Ingolstadt automaker “really needs” to keep its V10 and W12 engines alive for its next-generation vehicles.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Peter Mertens confirmed that the German brand had plans to “thin out” its engine-transmission range – hinting that the V10 as used in the R8 and the W12 from the A8 could face the axe – as it turns its more and more of its attention to plug-in hybrid models and all-electric vehicles.

“We will thin out our engine-transmission combinations, but entire engine families might also disappear,” Mertens told the publication. “Do we really need a V10 and W12 for the next generation of cars?”

Interestingly, Mertens added that he believed the V8 would live on for some time still.

“We get questioned about the [future of the] V8, and in particular the diesel, but I cannot imagine we will do without it,” he revealed.

“We have a very important group of customers that really wants eight-cylinder engines in larger vehicles. Will it exist forever? No, but [it will] for a rather long time.”