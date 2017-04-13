Audi launches a (colourful) limited edition R8…

What we have here is the somewhat awkwardly named Audi R8 Coupé Audi Sport Edition, a special edition version of the German supercar that boasts a unique colour scheme inside and out.

Limited to just 200 units worldwide, the special edition pays homage to the racing success that the R8 has achieved over the years, and also celebrates the official launch of Audi Sport, which replaces Quattro GmbH as the Ingolstadt automaker’s performance division.

The silver, red and white colour scheme mimics that seen on the recently revealed Audi R8 LMS GT4, which also made its debut at the New York International Auto Show.

The Audi Sport Edition R8 boasts a special set of 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/30 front and 305/30 rear tyres. Obligatory red brake calipers are also included.

Changes to the interior are minimal, but include new black-and-red upholstery with contrast stitching and a handful of carbon-fibre inlays.

The Audi R8 Coupé Audi Sport Edition can be ordered with the standard or Plus V10 engine, with a starting price of €205 800 (about R2,89-million).