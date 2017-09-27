Audi reveals lighter Carbon Edition RS4, RS5 variants

Audi Sport has taken the wraps off new Carbon Edition versions of its RS4 Avant and RS5 Coupé, each boasting lashings of carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP).

The Ingolstadt automaker describes the new variants as “special editions”, but points out that they “will not be production limited”. No word on availability outside of Europe at this point.

The additions include a “Carbon Matt Aluminium Styling Pack” that adds a CFRP finish for the front spoiler (as well as the rear in the case of the RS5), sill extensions, a diffuser insert and interior inlays, along with CFRP door mirror housings. The RS5 furthermore gains an exposed CFRP roof, which cuts the vehicle’s weight by an additional 3 kg.

Matt aluminium finishes for the front grille and window surrounds are also included, along with privacy glass and fresh 20-inch alloy wheels finished in anthracite matt black (complete with the obligatory red brake callipers).

Audi says these special one-piece milled alloys allow a weight saving of 2 kg per wheel. In total, the changes contribute to weight loss of up to 80 kg for the RS4 Avant and 60 kg for the RS5 Coupé.

While the 2,9-litre biturbo TFSI engine itself is unchanged (still sending a considerable 331 kW and 600 N.m to all four corners), it does gain a CFRP engine cover and an upgraded RS sport exhaust system, which Audi promises “amplifies its soundtrack”.

Carbon Edition models furthermore feature an upgrade to RS matrix LED headlamps capable of automatically dipping or deactivating individual lighting diodes. These units include dynamic front indicators to complement the standard dynamic rear installations.