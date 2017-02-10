Audi reveals updated RS3 Sportback … with 294 kW

Audi RS3 Sportback
The updated Audi RS3 Sportback makes 294 kW.
February 10th 2017

The power wars continue. Yes, Audi has officially taken the wraps off its updated RS3 Sportback, which now boasts a peak power output of 294 kW.

The hottest of Ingolstadt’s hatchbacks employs the same uprated 2,5-litre five-cylinder mill as the latest RS3 Sedan (revealed in Paris back in September), which means it now features a higher output than the Mercedes-AMG A45.

The 2,5 TFSI mill not only makes more power, it is also some 26 kg lighter thanks to a new aluminium crankcase. Maximum torque, meanwhile, comes in at 480 N.m, which is on tap from as low as 1 700 r/min all the way through to 5 850 r/min.

The resulting sprint from zero to 100 km/h? A claimed 4,1 seconds. Furthermore, Audi says it will increase the electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h to 280 km/h “on request”. As before, an S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive transfer the considerable oomph to the road.

Expect the facelifted Audi RS3 Sportback – which, of course, also gains a handful of typically subtle styling updates – to make its official bow at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show.

  • Carfan73

    Wow great stuff from Ingolsdadt! As fast as an R8 and RS4 at the fraction of the cost.

  • Pule Sebanda

    The R8 flies from 0 to 100 in 3.03s. But, in case there’s still a need to compare, this car is faster than the BMW M3, Competition Package. Also, seeing as Audi has adopted a conservative approach to stating performance figures of their cars, I wouldn’t be surprised if it pulls a below 4s mark on the tarmac…