Audi reveals updated RS3 Sportback … with 294 kW

The power wars continue. Yes, Audi has officially taken the wraps off its updated RS3 Sportback, which now boasts a peak power output of 294 kW.

The hottest of Ingolstadt’s hatchbacks employs the same uprated 2,5-litre five-cylinder mill as the latest RS3 Sedan (revealed in Paris back in September), which means it now features a higher output than the Mercedes-AMG A45.

The 2,5 TFSI mill not only makes more power, it is also some 26 kg lighter thanks to a new aluminium crankcase. Maximum torque, meanwhile, comes in at 480 N.m, which is on tap from as low as 1 700 r/min all the way through to 5 850 r/min.

The resulting sprint from zero to 100 km/h? A claimed 4,1 seconds. Furthermore, Audi says it will increase the electronically limited top speed from 250 km/h to 280 km/h “on request”. As before, an S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive transfer the considerable oomph to the road.

Expect the facelifted Audi RS3 Sportback – which, of course, also gains a handful of typically subtle styling updates – to make its official bow at the upcoming Geneva International Motor Show.