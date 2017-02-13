Audi RS Q8, anyone? 450 kW super-SUV on the way…

Remember the Audi Q8 concept that debuted in Detroit at the start of the year? Well, it seems the Ingolstadt-based automaker is set to reveal a high-performance RS version at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Yes, according to Autocar, Audi Sport will unveil a “lightly veiled” performance concept version of its upcoming flagship SUV in Geneva, with the likes of the BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupé squarely in its sights.

The British publication claims its sources say the RS Q8 will be powered by a tuned version of Audi’s familiar 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8, with output in excess of 450 kW and a 0-100 km/h time of well under 5,0 seconds.

Expect this engine to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the automaker’s quattro four-wheel drive system.