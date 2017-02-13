Audi RS Q8, anyone? 450 kW super-SUV on the way…

Audi Q8 concept
Expect even more aggressive styling on the RS version of the Audi Q8 concept.
Remember the Audi Q8 concept that debuted in Detroit at the start of the year? Well, it seems the Ingolstadt-based automaker is set to reveal a high-performance RS version at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Yes, according to Autocar, Audi Sport will unveil a “lightly veiled” performance concept version of its upcoming flagship SUV in Geneva, with the likes of the BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupé squarely in its sights.

The British publication claims its sources say the RS Q8 will be powered by a tuned version of Audi’s familiar 4,0-litre twin-turbo V8, with output in excess of 450 kW and a 0-100 km/h time of well under 5,0 seconds.

Expect this engine to be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the automaker’s quattro four-wheel drive system.

  Carfan73

    Dare I say looks better than the X and G! But hey who wants this type of vehicle really?