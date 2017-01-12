Audi RS4 performance figures reportedly leaked…

We already know that the Audi RS4 and Rs5 are well on their way based on recent sightings. We also know that the two will make use of the 2,9-litre V6 currently used in the Porsche Panamera 4S.

But new information uncovered by Motor1 reveals that these engines are likely to gain added power.

A reader sent what is supposedly a confidential image that shows a Norwegian dealer presentation slide regarding the RS4 Avant, RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback.

The slide apparently reveals that the turbocharged six-pot will churn out 335 kW and 600 N.m (up from the 324 kW and 550 N.m it makes in the Porsche), which will allow each model to rocket from 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds. Top speeds will be capped at 250 km/h, but an optional dynamic package can push that figure to 280 km/h.

It was also revealed that the RS4 Avant will likely go into production at the end of 2017, with the RS5 Coupe six months earlier. The RS5 Sportback, which could fill the gap left by the RS4 Sedan, will reportedly be produced later, after both of its siblings have reached the showroom.

Motor1 suggests that, based on the production dates mentioned above, the RS5 Coupe could be revealed at Geneva in March and the RS4 Avant at Frankfurt in September.