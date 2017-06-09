Audi says next-gen A8 will happily ‘coast’ at 160 km/h

Audi says its next-generation A8 will be equipped with mild hybrid technology as standard, which will allow it to enter a “noiseless coasting mode” between the speeds of 55 and 160 km/h.

The basis is the 48-volt electrical system, which features for the first time in the new Audi A8 as the primary electrical system.

The mild hybrid drive comprises two main components: the watercooled 48-volt belt alternator starter (BAS), which complements the conventional pinion starter (the latter is only required for cold starts), and the lithium-ion battery in the luggage compartment, which acts as the energy accumulator. Audi says the mild hybrid drive reduces fuel consumption by up to 0,7 L/100 km.

The Ingolstadt automaker says the advantage of the belt alternator starter “becomes particularly clear” when the driver approaches a red traffic signal. If the light turns green during braking while the vehicle is coasting to a stop (or if a gap appears for the driver to weave into), and the driver releases the brake, the combustion engine is started immediately.

Audi says the fourth-generation A8 can coast (with zero emissions) for up to 40 seconds with the engine off altogether. As soon as the driver steps on the accelerator again, the BAS prompts a “swift, very smooth” restart. Interestingly, the start/stop operation is active from 22 km/h.

The A8 also features something Audi calls “predictive convenient starting”. As soon as the vehicle in front of the A8 moves, the engine starts even if the brake is still depressed.

The new Audi A8 will be officially revealed in Barcelona on July 11.