Audi South Africa names new (Cape Town-born) boss

A couple of months ago, we noticed that Audi South Africa managing director Paul Sansom had moved to Australia, where he took up a similar position with the German brand. And now Audi SA has named his replacement.

Trevor Hill succeeds the British-born Sansom and boasts more than 20 years of global experience with Audi. He arrives back in South Africa after spending two years at Ingolstadt automaker’s head office in Germany, heading up the global strategic project of internationalisation.

“Audi South Africa has a very robust and secure strategy. I will be looking to grow upon the good work done by my predecessor and ensure that at Audi South Africa, we deliver an excellent level of customer service to our very important customers,” said Hill.

“We have a modern and well-functioning dealer organisation who has invested heavily in the Audi brand and I would hope to ensure that we can deliver on our promise to make Audi the number one brand franchise for investors,” he added.

Hill was born in 1962 in Cape Town and started his career in 1989 by joining Volkswagen/Audi South Africa in Johannesburg as manager for dealer training and development. Before relocating to Dubai as managing director of Audi Middle East, he represented Audi in Germany, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea, with key areas of expertise in training, dealer development, sales and marketing, before moving onto overall company leadership in the Middle East.

He became the regional director of Audi China in Beijing in 2006, where he was responsible for growing the Chinese and Hong Kong market from 58 000 units to 128 000 units in just three years.

He holds a higher diploma in Education (HdipED) from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, a certificate in motor vehicle retailing from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Anaheim University in California.