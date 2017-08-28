Audi Sport boss is ‘very keen’ to build a hypercar…

The head of Audi Sport has admitted that he is “very keen” to build a low-volume hypercar positioned above the R8, but says other more pressing projects need attention first.

Speaking to Automotive News, Stephan Winkelmann – who spent some nine years at the helm of Lamborghini – said that he was eager to create an exotic halo car for Ingolstadt’s performance sub-brand.

“I’m very keen on working on this in the future,” Winkelmann said. “I think not only the brand deserves it, but there is a demand outside, and the [customers] are looking into it,” he added.

The report suggested that this proposed hypercar would make use of components from the Volkswagen Group parts bin, but that the finished product would be infused with “Audi’s DNA”.

Winkelmann, however, added that he first needed to grow the rest of the Audi Sport range, hinting that the RS badge would be applied to more crossovers in the near future.

“This is important because this is one of the things which is allowing you to have a worldwide presence. The [crossover] segment is growing, and we have good synergies there, and we also have fantastic cars in terms of design and performance.”

Of course, an RS Q5 is likely to be revealed before the end of 2017, positioned above the existing RS Q3, while a range-topping RS Q8 also appears to be on the cards.

Audi Sport will furthermore try its hand at adding sportiness to the German brand’s upcoming range of all-electric vehicles, with Winkelmann targeting 2020 or 2021 for the first examples.