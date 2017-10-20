Audi Sport boss Winkelmann lands Bugatti top job…

Yes, the rumours were true. Bugatti has announced that Stephan Winkelmann will become its new president from 1 January 2018, vacating his position as the head of Audi Sport.

The 53-year-old will take over from Wolfgang Dürheimer, who is “retiring at his own request” at the end of 2017. Dürheimer will likewise leave his post as chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors.

Winkelmann was appointed managing director of Audi Sport in March 2016. Before that, he was president and CEO of Lamborghini for some 11 years.

Matthias Müller, chairman of the board of management of the Volkswagen Group, thanked Dürheimer for his service.

“I accept Wolfgang Dürheimer’s wish to retire. I sincerely thank him for the outstanding work he has done in various positions in the Volkswagen Group over 18 years. At Bugatti, he successfully completed the era of the Veyron and, with the development of the Chiron1, he has opened an exciting new chapter for the brand,” said Müller.

“With Stephan Winkelmann, a proven expert in sports cars and the luxury sector is coming to Bugatti. I am convinced that Stephan Winkelmann will use his many years of experience in these fields as well as his sense of dealing with an exclusive clientele and his deep understanding for brands to bring new momentum to Bugatti’s further development and to lead this special brand into a sustainable future,” added Müller.

It’s not yet clear who will take over from Winkelmann at Audi Sport.