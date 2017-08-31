Audi Sport chief to jump ship to Bugatti – report

The CEO of Audi Sport will reportedly leave his post later this year to take up the role of president of Bugatti.

According to Autocar, Stephan Winkelmann will vacate his position as the head of Ingolstadt’s performance division to replace Wolfgang Dürheimer at Bugatti, which also falls under the Volkswagen Group banner. Dürheimer, the report adds, is in turn likely to hang on to his position as chairman of Bentley Motors.

Winkelmann, of course, has not spent long at the helm of Audi Sport, having taken the reins in March 2016 when the division was still known as Audi Quattro GmbH. Before that, he spent more than a decade as president and CEO of Lamborghini.

The British publication adds that Michael-Julius Renz, who is currently leading Audi’s sales division in China, appears likely to step into Winkelmann’s role at Audi Sport. Stephen Reil, the head of technical development at Audi Sport, will also leave the division, claims the report.

According to Autocar, the 52-year-old Winkelmann’s first tasks at Bugatti will include developing and introducing “further derivatives of the Chiron”.