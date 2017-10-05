Audi Sport says it will add five new models by 2020…

Audi Sport says that it will increase the number of series production models in its range from 11 to 16 by the year 2020.

The performance arm of the Ingolstadt automaker made the announcement when confirming that Oliver Hoffmann had taken over as head of technical development at Audi Sport, succeeding Stephan Reil, who was “taking on a new role within Audi”.

Hoffmann, the brand said, would now be responsible for Audi Sport’s upcoming product campaign, including five new models.

“With the appointment of Oliver Hoffmann, we have gained a highly qualified manager for the technical development division,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport, who himself is rumoured to be leaving the automaker.

“With his experience and skills, Hoffmann will help to realise the expansion of the Audi Sport brand.”

While Audi Sport did not reveal which five products would be added to its line-up by 2020, rumours suggest that the German automaker is developing a sporty version of its new Q5, with a performance variant of the upcoming Q8 also looking likely.

We can furthermore expect a new RS5 Sportback (and perhaps even an RS5 convertible), RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback, while fresh versions of the R8 – from a V6-powered base model to a hardcore performance flagship – may also be on the cards. Then there’s the rumour that diesel-powered versions of the upcoming S6 and S7 are in development. And, of course, there’s also the chance of an all-electric model joining the Audi Sport range…