Audi Sport to offer diesel versions of new S6, S7?

A fresh report out of Europe suggests that Audi Sport is planning to offer diesel versions of its upcoming S6 and S7 performance vehicles.

According to Motor1 France, the Ingolstadt automaker hopes to take on the quad-turbo BMW M550d xDrive with these rumoured new oil-burning derivatives.

Of course, the German brand has affixed its “S” badge to diesel variants before, first in the shape of the SQ5 and then later the SQ7.

If the new derivatives do see the light of day, Motor1 suggests they will each employ a suitably tuned version of Audi’s 3,0-litre bi-TDI V6.

The publication speculates that the diesel-flavoured S6 and S7 would arrive “well after” the petrol-powered models. For the record, the next-generation A7 is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks, with the new A6 set to follow in 2018.