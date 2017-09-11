Audi teases tail-happy rear-wheel drive R8

The Audi R8 is a supercar that is well known for its grippy quattro all-wheel drive system but a recent teaser from the German manufacturer’s Instagram page suggests that the mid-engined V10 performance car may go rear-wheel drive.

The video is short but it shows the R8 doing something an all-wheel drive car might struggle with; a smoking doughnut. This teaser doesn’t come with any audio from the car which means it’s difficult for us to guess what engine is behind the rear seats. There is a shot of the engine as the R8 exits the frame but the image is too blurry for us to confirm if it is the naturally aspirated 5,2-litre V10.

Seeing as the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan share the same platform it may to safe to anticipate a 426 kW and 540 N.m of torque variant of the 10-cyinder FSI (as found in the rear-wheel drive Huracan) to make its way into this model.

Given that Audi has confirmed an entry-level R8 with the twin-turbo 2,9-litre V6 currently found in the RS5, it could also be safe to assume that the video above is a teaser for this model.

An official announcement is expected to be made during the course of this week’s Frankfurt Motor Show.