Audi to axe three-door A3 but add new body style?

More than a year ago, a report out of Germany suggested that Audi would kill off the slow-selling three-door variant of its A3 in the line-up’s next generation. And now a fresh report from the United Kingdom backs up these claims, but adds the news that a new “liftback” body style may well replace the three-door derivative.

According to Autocar, the A3 range will be significantly rejigged for its fourth generation, which is due to launch in 2019.

The British publication says Audi officials have indicated that the three-door hatchback will be culled (due to “dwindling demand”) as part of a consolidation programme designed to cut costs associated with the wide-ranging diesel emissions scandal.

The report said that the five-door A3 Sportback and four-door A3 sedan would live on, but added that the Ingolstadt automaker was furthermore in the process of developing a third A3 variant, which would likely arrive in 2021.

This new derivative, Autocar said, would take the form of a five-door liftback, positioned as a “more sporting alternative” to the A3 sedan (essentially as the A5 Sportback is to the A4 sedan).

The liftback model is apparently being considered in response to Mercedes-Benz’s decision to expand its upcoming compact vehicle range, which will include a new A-Class sedan and a fresh take on the CLA.