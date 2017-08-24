Audi’s new naming strategy may well confuse you…

Audi has announced the worldwide adoption a new “standardised nomenclature” for the power output designations of its range of vehicles.

The names of each of its model series – so, the A1 and Q2 all the way through to the Q7 and upcoming Q8 – will remain unchanged. However, within each model line, a new combination of two numbers will be introduced (effectively replacing engine displacement badges).

Audi says the new designations stand for the specific power output and apply both to cars with combustion engines and to e-tron models with hybrid and electric drives. The reference value for the new model designations, it says, is the power output of the individual model in kilowatts.

“Audi is thus sub-classifying its model range into different performance levels – each identified by a two-numeral combination. For example, the numeral combination ’30’ will appear on the rear of all models with power output between 81 kW and 96 kW,” the Ingolstadt automaker said.

“And ’45’ stands for power output between 169 and 185 kW. The top of the Audi model range is the performance class above 400 kW, which is identifiable by the number combination ’70’. In each case the numerals appear along with the engine technology – TFSI, TDI, g-tron or e-tron,” the brand explained.

The numerals increase in increments of five, with Audi saying “they represent the hierarchy within both the respective model series and the brand’s overall model range”.

So, under this new nomenclature, the line-up will range from the Audi Q2 30 TFSI (so, with 85 kW) to the Audi Q7 50 TDI (with 200 kW).

Interestingly, the high-performance S and RS derivatives as well as the R8 will retain what Audi calls “their classic names”, sans the new numeral suffixes.

“As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers. The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels,” said Dietmar Voggenreiter, board of management member for sales and marketing at Audi.

The changes will start with the new Audi A8. First among the two six-cylinder engines to be impact will be the 3,0 TDI with 210 kW (as the Audi A8 50 TDI) and the 3,0 TFSI with 250 kW (as the Audi A8 55 TFSI). All subsequent new models launched will be assigned the new badges from when they hit the market.