Audi’s reasoning for revising its naming strategy…

Audi recently announced the adoption of a new, somewhat confusing “standardised nomenclature” for the power output designations of its range of vehicles. That means that within each model line, a new combination of two numbers will be introduced to effectively replace engine displacement badges.

The new two-digit numerals will range from “30” to “70”, in increments of five.

Why the change, you ask? Well, as the studious folks over at Inside EVs point out, the decision to launch the revised naming strategy is due to the fact that the Ingolstadt automaker is in the process of extensively diversifying its powertrain options.

The new naming structure, the report explains, will allow customers to directly compare Audi models that use traditional combustion engines to those that employ hybrid and electric powertrains. In short, Audi believes this will make it easier to understand exactly where each model – be it petrol, diesel, hybrid, full-electric or natural gas – fits into its respective range.

So, in theory, you’d be able to see that the 150 kW plug-in hybrid A3 Sportback e-tron (which uses a 1,4 TFSI combined with an electric motor) offered in some markets provides similar performance to the 140 kW A3 Sportback 2,0 TFSI. As we understand it, both would wear the new “40” badge: i.e. they’d be branded the A3 40 e-tron and A3 40 TFSI, respectively.

In addition, as Dietmar Voggenreiter, board of management member for sales and marketing at Audi, points out, engine displacement is no longer necessarily a reliable indicator of outright performance, thanks to both downsizing and the use of alternative power sources.

“As alternative drive technologies become increasingly relevant, engine displacement as a performance attribute is becoming less important to our customers.

“The clarity and logic of structuring the designations according to power output makes it possible to distinguish between the various performance levels,” said Voggenreiter.

Still, we can’t help but think that this nomenclature change will end up actually creating even more confusion…