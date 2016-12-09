Aussie dealership sold a new Honda S2000 last month.

Much like we have the monthly NAAMSA report, the auto industry down south produces the VFACTS data report. In last month’s publication, the guys over at Car Advice were surprised to see a 2008 Honda S2000 make its way onto the sales report.

After Car Advice managed to get a hold of the Honda Australia, it was clarified that this was not some odd printing error but a new S2000 had indeed been sold, eight years after being discontinued.

This particular S2000 had been kept aside as a showroom piece but it seems the avid unnamed enthusiast managed to twist the dealership’s arm enough to get them to let go of it. The price at which the vehicle was sold for is also a mystery.

The last run of S2000s in South Africa sold for R369 500 and made use of the naturally aspirated 2,0-litre four cylinder engine which delivered 177 kW and 208 N.m.

Rumours that a new Honda S2000 is on its way surfaced not too long ago. It was suggested that it would be a mid-engined hybrid roadster similar to the current NSX but a recent trademarking from Honda suggest that it could in fact be called the ZSX instead.