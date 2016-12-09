Aussie dealership sold a new Honda S2000 last month

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Aussie dealership sold a new Honda S2000 last month
Aussie dealership sold a new Honda S2000 last month.
December 9th 2016Nikesh Kooverjeeposted in

Much like we have the monthly NAAMSA report, the auto industry down south produces the VFACTS data report. In last month’s publication, the guys over at Car Advice were surprised to see a 2008 Honda S2000 make its way onto the sales report.

After Car Advice managed to get a hold of the Honda Australia, it was clarified that this was not some odd printing error but a new S2000 had indeed been sold, eight years after being discontinued.

This particular S2000 had been kept aside as a showroom piece but it seems the avid unnamed enthusiast managed to twist the dealership’s arm enough to get them to let go of it. The price at which the vehicle was sold for is also a mystery.

The last run of S2000s in South Africa sold for R369 500 and made use of the naturally aspirated 2,0-litre four cylinder engine which delivered 177 kW and 208 N.m.

Rumours that a new Honda S2000 is on its way surfaced not too long ago. It was suggested that it would be a mid-engined hybrid roadster similar to the current NSX but a recent trademarking from Honda suggest that it could in fact be called the ZSX instead.

 

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

From the archives: Honda S2000

June 10th 2013

Much lauded by enthusiasts for the purity of its driving experience and back-to-basics approach, Honda’s S2000 ushered in the 21st century largely free from the the sort of electronic gizmos tha...

Read More

Honda S2000

March 29th 2004CAR magazine

Honda SA's flagship, the new S2000, emits a spine-tingling wail as its engine spins past 8 000 r/min with alacrity. "Be warned", the S2000 suggests, "poseur ragtops have met their nemes...

Read More
  • Carfan73

    Long live the Legend!

  • http://www.salatiso.com/ Salatiso

    Lucky buyer, would love to own that car. It along with a Datsun 240z, Nissan 300zx, Mazda RX-8 “good old days”