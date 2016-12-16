Autonomous Uber Volvo banned after jumping red light

Over the past year, Volvo has been implementing a lot of self-driving technology into its XC90, including its driverless Uber program in San Francisco which began last Wednesday.

This particular program, however was short-lived as the state has already pulled the plug after one of these examples were caught running a red traffic light as displayed in the video below:

A variation of 20 companies have been approved to make use of Volvo’s autonomous technology but it was eventually revealed that Uber was not one of them as it did not have the proper permits to operate this technology on the streets.

Uber, however is arguing that it is not Volvo’s autonomous technology which is at fault, but rather the driver that was behind the wheel at the time, who intervened and jumped the red traffic light on his own accord.

It was also stated that this particular Volvo was not part of the project and was not carrying passengers at the time.

Uber has since been banned from using these autonomous SUVs until it has secured the appropriate paperwork.

SA customers will be able to get a taste of the XC90’s autonomous technology at an extra cost in its 2017 models.