‘Bad boy’ BMW driver nabbed at 241 km/h in Gauteng!

A motorist has reportedly been caught doing 241 km/h on the N4 freeway east of Pretoria.

According to TimesLive, the 31-year-old male was nabbed speeding in the 120 km/h zone in his BMW 330i in Gauteng in the early hours of Wednesday. The publication reports that the speedster claimed to be rushing to his place of work in Middelburg.

He was arrested and charged with both reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit, and is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court soon.

Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, Gauteng MEC for community safety‚ told TimesLive that speeding was to blame for “most fatal crashes”.

“Most fatal crashes are as a result of this bad boy behaviour by motorists. Statistics indicates that most accidents are caused by motorists driving on excessive speed‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.

“This new pattern of driving at an extreme speed is scary. I therefore condemn it in harshest terms. Anyone found guilty of such bad driving behaviour must be dealt with in strong harshest terms.

“The law enforcement agencies must root out this monstrous behaviour amongst drivers and ensure that we minimise the high volume of accidents on our roads‚” she added.